OSCE to monitor line of contact between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

On 10 October 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenain troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Oct. 9.

The monitoring will be held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy region.

The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise on Azerbaijan’s territory occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces.

