OSCE welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian detainees in exchange for mine maps
- 05 Jul 2021 11:45
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 162938
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/osce-welcomes-azerbaijans-release-of-armenian-detainees-in-exchange-for-mine-maps Copied
Swedish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde welcomed the additional release of 15 Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan and Armenian release of maps of mines.
“Appreciative of Russian mediation. Hope more confidence-building can pave way for sustainable settlement under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” Linde tweeted.