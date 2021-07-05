OSCE welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian detainees in exchange for mine maps

Swedish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde welcomed the additional release of 15 Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan and Armenian release of maps of mines.

“Appreciative of Russian mediation. Hope more confidence-building can pave way for sustainable settlement under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” Linde tweeted.

News.Az