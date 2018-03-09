OSCE/ODIHR announces plan for election observation in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has always successfully cooperated with Azerbaijan, Corien Jonker, head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission (EOM), said at a press conference in Baku on March 9.

“We hope that this cooperation will continue in the next few weeks,” she said.

Jonker noted that the EOM will evaluate the electoral process in Azerbaijan and the fulfillment of the obligations assumed by Azerbaijan.

“A long term mission will arrive in Azerbaijan next week, which will include representatives of 19 different OSCE member countries,” she said, adding. “A short-term mission will arrive in Azerbaijan a few days prior to the election day and will observe the voting process. The mission will continue working until the end of April and will observe the post-election environment in the country.”

The presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11, 2018.

News.Az

