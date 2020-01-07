OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission visits Azerbaijan
- Politics
The OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission, headed by Peter Tejler, is on a visit to Azerbaijan ahead of the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9, AzVision.az reports.
During the visit, the mission will provide information to the Azerbaijani side on it planned activities during the early parliamentary elections.
News.Az