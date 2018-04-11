OSCE/ODIHR observers monitor presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The election observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) is monitoring the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

The ODIHR mission led by Corien Jonker first observed the voting process at polling station No.13 of the Baku city Nasimi-Sabail Constituency No. 23, APA reports.

Voting in Azerbaijan’s presidential election started at 08:00.

Eight candidates are participating in the election. Six candidates were nominated from political parties, one is self-nominated, and one candidate nominated from the Initiative Group.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts.

Moreover, 894 international (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers monitor the election.

The voting will end at 19:00.

News.Az

