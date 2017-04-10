Osman Gunduz about VAT on foreign electronic services

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Ministry of Taxes has recently shown too much activity."

"In my opinion, this is not for the best. A new document is signed every day."

Oxu.Az reports with reference to Report that the statement came from head of the Multimedia Center Osman Gunduz.

According to Gunduz, VAT on electronic services purchased by the population abroad negatively affects the society:

"Today many of my acquaintances buy bank cards in Georgia. All this is due to the new rules of the Ministry of Taxes. This will not lead to anything good."

News.Az

