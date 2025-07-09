OTS chief congratulates Azerbaijani diplomats on their professional holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev has congratulated Azerbaijani diplomats on their professional holiday.

"On the occasion of Diplomatic Service Day, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the esteemed personnel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the OTS chief posted on X, News.Az reports.

"Your tireless efforts and commitment play a crucial role in representing and advancing your nation’s interests on the international stage. I wish you continued success in your vital diplomatic mission," he wrote.

News.Az