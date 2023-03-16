OTS Civil Defense Mechanism to be created

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Civil Defense Mechanism of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be created, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a press conference held after the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, News.az reports.

"The countries of the Organization of Turkic States are our friends who most quickly responded to our call for help after a natural disaster, took action the fastest, shared our pain," he said.

An Extraordinary Summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States was held today in Ankara.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the summit.

News.Az