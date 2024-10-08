OTS countries set to establish Turktransplant system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Health ministers from member countries of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS) signed a memorandum of intent on Tuesday to establish the Turktransplant system.

The system is aimed at improving the sharing of information and experiences related to organ and tissue transplantation, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. This come during the fourth health ministers meeting of the OTS was held in the city of Shusha, Azerbaijan.The meeting was hosted by Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev and attended by OTS Secretary General Kubanicbek Omuraliyev, Türkiye’s Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu, Kyrgyzstan's Health Minister Alımkadır Beyşenaliyev, Uzbekistan's Deputy Health Minister Davron Sultanov, and Kazakhstan's Deputy Health Minister Yerbol Ospanov.Speaking at the meeting, Musayev highlighted the importance of creating a unified medical scientific field among OTS member and observer countries, conducting joint scientific research, and establishing common standards for medical education as key areas of their collaborative activities.In addition, agreements were signed between the scientific research institutes of the health ministries of OTS members and observer countries in the fields of oncology, cardiology, ophthalmology, pediatrics, traumatology, and orthopedics.

