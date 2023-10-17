OTS member states discuss prospects for enhancement of cooperation in field of media and information

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th Meeting of the Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held on 17 October 2023 in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic, News.Az reports citing the organization’s press service.

The meeting was hosted by Maksutov Altynbek, Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vice Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Head of Public Diplomacy Department of Directorate of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Director of the Agency of Information Mass Communications under the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Chairman of Altyn Asyr TV channel of Turkmenistan attended the meeting.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev had a speech during the meeting and emphasized that the Turkic world must make joint efforts to fight disinformation, as well as to convey justified cases to the world public opinion.

Giving the brief on the documents in the field of media within the framework of the OTS which are planning to be signed, the Secretary General mentioned that all the documents to elevate partnerships among both the state news agencies and the public broadcasters.

The participants exchanged their views on the media and information sphere implementing their countries and stressed importance of the strengthening and enhancing the cooperation in the field of media and information within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

By the initiative of the Uzbek side, the parties decided to convene the next meeting of the Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

