OTS members adopted important decisions in various areas over past period: Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

The member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has adopted a number of important decisions in various areas over the past period, the organization’s Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliyev said.

The number of cooperation areas within the OTS has reached 30, Kubanychbek said while speaking at the organization's 10th summit in Astana on Friday, News.Az reports.

“Since the establishment of the OTS, the number of areas of cooperation of the organization has increased, and in the last couple of years has reached 30. At the same time, we pay attention not only to the quantity, but also to the quality of the implemented initiatives. The success of the organization is related to the effective implementation of the initiatives of our leaders. The organization implemented 47 activities in 2021 and 62 in 2022,” Omuraliyev said.

He noted that 110 activities have been carried out in the last 11 months alone with the support of our States in the fields of politics, trade, economy, transportation, ICT, customs cooperation, security and education.

News.Az