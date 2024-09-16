OTS ministers agree to set up energy coordination committee, green initiatives center

+ ↺ − 16 px

The energy ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have reached an agreement to establish an Energy Coordination Committee and a Regional Center for Technologies and Green Initiatives.

This is stated in a joint communique adopted following the fourth meeting of energy ministers from OTS member and observer countries in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday, the Azerbaijani Energy ministry told News.Az.The communique also endorsed the creation of green energy corridors and expressed the Turkic states' commitment to participate in Energy Day, scheduled for November 15 in Baku as part of COP29.Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov highlighted that in 2023, Azerbaijan's trade with OTS member and observer countries exceeded $9 billion, with investments into Azerbaijan totaling $18.2 billion and Azerbaijani investments in these countries reaching $20.3 billion.Shahbazov also announced plans to sign the "Intergovernmental Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transfer of Green Energy" involving Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Additionally, cooperation with Kyrgyzstan on renewable energy is being explored.The OTS members include Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, with observer status held by Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

News.Az