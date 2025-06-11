OTS ministers of family and social policies convene in Baku for second meeting

OTS ministers of family and social policies convene in Baku for second meeting

The second meeting of the Ministers of Family and Social Policies of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has started in Baku.

Dedicated to the role of women in modern society, sustainable development, and traditional values, the meeting brings together official representatives from the organization’s member countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

As part of the program, participants visited the Alley of Honor, the Alley of Martyrs, and the Victory Monument.

The first day of the two-day event will focus on topics such as strong families and strong societies, family support policies in OTS countries, and the 360-degree Middle Corridor - from geopolitics to digital transformation, and from family to green development.

News.Az