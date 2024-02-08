OTS Secretary General: Azerbaijan’s snap presidential election held in a very transparent environment, with no violations observed

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The snap presidential election in Azerbaijan has been organized in accordance with the relevant rules and laws, and in a transparent environment, with no violations of law reported,” said Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev as he addressed the press conference on the outcomes of the snap presidential election.

"The OTS Our mission visited 22 polling stations in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan on the polling day. Our observers monitored the voting process in Shusha and Khankendi. This is a landmark event. All procedures and secrecy of voting were ensured both in capital Baku and in the territories liberated from occupation," the OTS Secretary General emphasized.

