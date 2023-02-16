Yandex metrika counter

OTS secretary general visits campground of Azerbaijan’s rescue team in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev and the accompanying delegation visited the campground of Azerbaijan’s search and rescue team in quake-hit Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye, the organization said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The OTS chief and delegation met with members of the Azerbaijani team.

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the rapid response team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) continues to conduct search and rescue operations in the quake-hit Türkiye.

So far, the Azerbaijani rescuers have pulled 53 people alive from the rubble and recovered 729 dead bodies in Kahramanmaras province.

