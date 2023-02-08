'Our hospitals have all conditions for treatment of our wounded brothers and sisters': Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“On my instructions, all aid issues will be managed from one center, and the head of the Presidential Administration has been instructed about that. In addition, our hospitals have all the conditions for the treatment of our wounded brothers and sisters. Beds have already been allocated in Baku and other cities, including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and if necessary, we are ready to bring in patients,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he had a conversation with Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci, News.Az reports.

“In parallel, a large group of volunteers is already on the way. We have large groups of volunteers – both volunteers working under the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ASAN volunteers, i.e. they are always the first to provide aid when an unfortunate event happens in Azerbaijan, for example, when an earthquake occurred in Shamakhi, Aghsu, Ismayilli. They are on the way now,” the head of state added.

News.Az