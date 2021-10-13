‘Our plan is to return the former refugees as soon as possible to their homelands’ – Azerbaijani president

‘Our plan is to return the former refugees as soon as possible to their homelands’ – Azerbaijani president

‘Our plan is to return the former refugees as soon as possible to their homelands’ – Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

A special investment program for Azerbaijan’s liberated territories has been adopted, and for this year the total investments are close to actually exactly 1.3 bln US dollars, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Italian La Repubblica newspaper, News.Az reports.

Investments are mainly in infrastructure, said the head of state, adding. “By the end of the year all the electric power of the liberated territories which is 10 thousand square kilometres will be already totally completed. We are now building roads, railroads. The first airport in the liberated territories, in Fuzuli is already ready and is already receiving the planes. We built it in eight months. Two more airports are now in the phase of construction. Also, we started already the housing projects. City planning of two cities has been already proved and we started.”

“So, we started very actively, and the plan is to return the former refugees as soon as possible to their homelands,” President Aliyev concluded.

News.Az