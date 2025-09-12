Over 100 dead after canoe capsizes in DR Congo

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 100 people were killed when a motorized canoe capsized in the northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo, local sources said Friday.

The accident occurred at the confluence of the Nsolo and Maringa rivers in Equateur province, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a statement issued Friday, Dieu Merci Akula Mboyo, an official with the Panel of Experts of Equateur, a local civil society platform that monitors river transport safety and humanitarian issues, said preliminary findings from the site indicated that over 100 people were killed, including about 60 students.

