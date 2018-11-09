Over 100 militarists detained in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 103 militarists have been detained in Istanbul in the framework of the fight against the “FETO” terrorist movement (the movement of Fethullah Gulen), the T

There are also officers and high-ranking military officials among the arrested, the message says.

It has been discovered during the investigation that the detained men had contacts with the "FETO" terrorist movement.

Earlier, the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar said 15,153 people were dismissed from the Turkish Armed Forces as part of the fight against the FETO terrorist movement.

He said the purge in the ranks of the Turkish Armed Forces will continue.

On Oct. 30, 40 servicemen of the Turkish Ground Forces were detained as part of the fight against FETO.

Fethullah Gulen and his supporters are accused of a military coup attempt in Turkey.

A group of rebels attempted a military coup in Turkey on the night of July 16, 2016. The main confrontation broke out in Ankara and Istanbul. More than 250 Turkish citizens were killed, over 2,000 people were injured, the mutiny was suppressed.

