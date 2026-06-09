Over 100 tons of drugs seized in Chile en route to Europe

Over 100 tons of drugs seized in Chile en route to Europe

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Chilean authorities have seized more than 100 tons of drugs concealed in timber shipments destined for Europe, marking one of the largest drug interceptions uncovered by the country’s law enforcement agencies.

The seized narcotics consisted mainly of cocaine and ketamine. Authorities said the shipment had an estimated value of nearly 80 billion kronor on the European market, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

The operation followed a six-month investigation during which investigators traced and identified 45 containers arriving from Bolivia that were carrying the illicit substances hidden among timber cargo.

Authorities said the discovery led to the confiscation of the entire shipment, preventing the drugs from reaching European destinations. No further details were immediately released about the investigation.

News.Az