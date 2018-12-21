Over 1000 fishes illegally put for sale seized in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 1000 whitefishes illegally put for sale in streets in Yerevan were seized as a result of the nature protection ministry and the police’s joint raids carrie

After the laboratory examination, which has shown that the fishes are fit for consumption, they were provided to Dzorak center for the care of people with mental problems, to a special education center for hearing-impaired and a school for vision-impaired children, ARKA reported.



The ministry says such inspections will be consistent.

News.Az

News.Az