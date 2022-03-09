Over 1,000 oil wells drilled in Azerbaijan in past 15 years: SOCAR

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Complex Drilling Works Trust of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has drilled 1,038 oil wells with a total depth of nearly 1.7 million meters over the past 15 years, SOCAR told News.Az.

Launched 15 years ago, the Complex Drilling Works Trust has extensive experience in Azerbaijan's oil and gas industry and carries out high-quality exploration drilling and various services, SOCAR noted.

“Since 2007, a total of about 1.7 million meters of drilling has been carried out in Bulla Deniz, Umid, Gunashli, Oil Rocks, one of the world's most complex fields in the Caspian Sea, as well as in other areas of Azerbaijan. As many as 1,038 wells have been drilled and successfully delivered to customers,” the company added.

