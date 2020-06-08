Over 100,000 carriers of coronavirus infection in Armenia

Over 100,000 carriers of coronavirus infection in Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took to his Facebook to share updated info of COVID-19 situation in the country.

“This analysis of scientific data shows that there are more than 100,000 carriers of infection in Armenia at the moment,” he wrote.

Pashinyan earlier said that Pashinyan said that in terms of COVID-19 situation, Armenia is already in hell, but have not reached a humanitarian catastrophe.

To date, a total of 13,325 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Armenia, with the death toll at 211.

News.Az