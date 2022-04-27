Over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Italy so far: Interior Ministry

Over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Italy so far: Interior Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Italy so far, News.Az reports citing Italy’s Foreign Ministry.

“A total of 101,772 Ukrainian citizens have entered the territory of Italy to date. Of those, 52,623 are women, 12,747 – men and 36,402 – minors,” the ministry said in a statement.

As many as 97,200 Ukrainian citizens arrived in Italy directly from the border, and 4,770 arrived in Italy under the supervision of the railway police, the ministry noted.

“Refugees are mainly housed in refugee camps in Milan, Rome, Naples and Bologna, and in shelters for people affected by natural disasters,” it added.

News.Az