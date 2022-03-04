Over 1.2 million people have already fled Ukraine: UN data

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched a special military operation on the territory of its neighbor last week, the UN Refugee Agency said on Friday, News.Az reports.

The UN agency said about 650,000 people crossed Ukraine into neighboring Poland, while over 144,000 and 103,000 moved to Hungary and Moldova respectively.

More than 90,300 people went to Slovakia, nearly 57,200 others to Romania, 53,300 to Russia, 384 to Belarus, and almost 110,900 people fled to other European countries.

