Over 1,200 children in Ukraine affected by ongoing war with Russia

So far, 1,227 children in Ukraine have been affected by the ongoing war with Russia, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

As many as 422 children have been killed and 805 others have been injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the Prosecutor General’s Office stated.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Most children were affected in Donetsk region – 407, Kharkiv region – 252, Kyiv region – 116, Mykolaiv region – 76, Chernihiv region – 68, Luhansk region – 64, Zaporizhzhia region – 68, Kherson region – 57, Dnipropetrovsk region – 30.

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 2,614 educational institutions have been damaged. Of which, 313 have been completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az