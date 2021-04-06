Over 122 mln COVID-19 tests conducted in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian medics have performed more than 122 mln tests for the presence of the novel coronavirus, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"Over 122.1 mln tests for the presence of the coronavirus were conducted in the Russian Federation," the statement said. Over the past 24 hours, 194,000 tests have been performed.

According to the agency, to date, about 492,000 people remain under medical observation due to the suspected coronavirus infection.

News.Az