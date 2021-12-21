Over 12.4 bcm of gas transported via TANAP, TAP pipelines to date: Azerbaijani minister

To date, more than 12.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been transported via TANAP and TAP pipelines, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said Tuesday at a conference entitled "Model of Azerbaijan's Development: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow", News.Az reports.

The minister stressed that about 545 million tons of oil have been produced since the commissioning of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields.

"So far, about $155 billion has been received from the sale of gas from the ACG block of fields," Shahbazov added.

News.Az