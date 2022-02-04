Over 12,500 COVID deaths recorded worldwide in past day – WHO

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 12,500 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded worldwide in the past 24 hours, making Thursday the deadliest day since July 2021, News.Az reports citing the World Health Organization (WHO).

As many as 383,509,779 novel coronavirus cases and 5,690,824 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 3,015,863 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 12,513. It was the highest daily fatality figure registered since July 21, 2021, when the novel coronavirus infection claimed the lives of 20,111 people all over the world.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The threshold of 350 million cases was crossed on January 25, of 300 million - on January 8, of 250 million - on November 9, of 200 million - on August 5.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (74,787,329), followed by India (41,803,318), Brazil (25,620,209), France (19,322,157) and the United Kingdom (17,515,203). The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (884,477), followed by Brazil (628,067), India (498,983), Russia (333,357) and Mexico (306,920).

News.Az