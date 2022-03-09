Yandex metrika counter

Over 129 hectares liberated Azerbaijani territory demined in a week: Mine Action Agency

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Over 129 hectares liberated Azerbaijani territory demined in a week: Mine Action Agency

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation following the Second Karabakh War.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 25 anti-personnel and 39 anti-tank mines, as well as 36 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from March 1 to 5, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

As a result, more than 129 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period, the Agency added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      