Over 150 local companies join “Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship” exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

An exhibition of local companies themed "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani entrepreneurship" has kicked off in Baku Crystal Hall on June 8, News.Az reports.

More than 150 Azerbaijani companies operating in industry, agriculture, food industry, ICT, education, construction, logistics, textile and other fields are showcasing their products and services at the exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli highlighted Great Leader Heydar Aliyev`s attention paid towards the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. Tahmazli also spoke of the measures implemented in the field of food safety in the country.

The exhibition is co-organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan and Marsol Group, with the support of the country’s Ministry of Economy.

News.Az