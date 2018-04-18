Over 160 schoolchildren hospitalized in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 167 schoolchildren got poisoned due to poor quality food in a lyceum in the Turkish province of Kutahya, Turkish media reported.

Reportedly, all poisoned students of the lyceum were hospitalized. There are also three teachers among the hospitalized.

The health state of the schoolchildren is assessed as normal, according to Turkish media.

A criminal case was filed into the case.

On March 29, 150 students were hospitalized in the Nilufer district of Bursa province in northwestern Turkey. The reason for hospitalization was food poisoning.

Earlier, 26 foreign students, citizens of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq, were hospitalized in the Turkish province of Erzincan due to food poisoning.

News.Az

News.Az