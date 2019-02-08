Over 1,600 tons of fish caught in Azerbaijan in 2018

The statistics on the catch of fish has been disclosed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In 2018, 1,614.1 tons of fish were caught in the country, which is by 67.3 percent more than in 2017 (the quota allocated to 194 legal entities and individuals was 1,707.1 tons in 2018).

Thus, 1,072.9 tons of sprat, 112.4 tons of omul, 85.4 tons of grey mullet, 82.3 tons of herring, 69.4 tons of Caspian roach, 54.7 tons of bream, 48.2 tons of carp, 30.7 tons of crucian carp, 21.2 tons of pike perch, 5 tons of sheatfish, 3.1 tons of asp and 15.2 tons of other fish were caught.

Fishermen paid 84,800 manats for the quota in 2018.

