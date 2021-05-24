Over 1.65B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 1.65 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have been given worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data, an online portal, showed on Sunday.

China was the most vaccinated country with 497.27 million jabs, according to the data, followed by the US with almost 284 million.

India has administered 190.84 million jabs, the UK 59.8 million, and Brazil 57.61 million. Germany has reported giving nearly 44.4 million shots, France 32.2 million, and Italy 30.49 million.

The list continues with Turkey, which has administered more than 27.84 million jabs, followed by Russia, Mexico, and Indonesia.

The country with the most doses administered by population was the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 134.39 doses per 100 people.

News.Az