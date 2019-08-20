Over 1.7 million visitors arrived Azerbaijan in Jan.-July 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 1,777,400 foreigners and stateless people from 187 countries visited Azerbaijan in January-July 2019, which is 7.4 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports on Aug. 20.

Some 30.6 percent of foreigners arrived from Russia, 22.8 percent – from Georgia, 9.9 percent - from Turkey, 7.2 percent - from Iran, 3.6 percent - from Saudi Arabia, 1.9 percent - from Ukraine and India each, 1.5 percent - from Turkmenistan and Iraq each, 1.4 percent - from Kazakhstan, Israel and Pakistan each, 1.3 percent – from the UK, 11.2 percent - from other countries, and 0.1 percent accounted for stateless people. Men accounted for 66.8 percent of foreigners and stateless people, while women - 33.2 percent.

The biggest increase in the number of foreigners and stateless people who visited Azerbaijan in January-July 2019 accounted for Egypt (83.2 percent), India (80.6 percent), Turkmenistan (78.5 percent), China (74.3 percent), Saudi Arabia (48.8), Hungary (48.1 percent), the UK (30.9 percent), South Korea (30.9 percent), Japan (29.3 percent), Poland (27.7 percent), Canada (25.2 percent) ), Germany (25.1 percent) and Georgia (23.4 percent).

The number of foreigners and stateless people from EU countries increased by 26.3 percent and reached 83,200 people, while the number of foreigners and stateless people from the CIS countries increased by 6.7 percent and reached 655,100 people in January-July 2019.

Some 57.8 percent of foreigners and stateless people arrived in Azerbaijan by train and vehicles, 41.4 percent – by plane, while 0.8 percent - by ship.

News.Az

