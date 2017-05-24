Over 187,000 tourists visited Azerbaijan in April

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event was held in Baku on results of Shopping Festival, APA reports.

According to Azerbaijan Congress Bureau under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, 187,577 tourists visited Azerbaijan in April up, 23% from previous year. In the first ten days of May, 70,776 tourists visited Azerbaijan, up 32% from 2016. During the first festival, 205 stores registered as participant and 172 of them joined Tax-Free system.



Within the Tax Free system, 23,242 accounts and invoices (bill) were given.



Total turnover on the invoices amounted to AZN 18,167,892 and banks gave back AZN 1,800,000 VAT to the purchasers.

News.Az

News.Az