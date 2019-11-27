Over 20 injured as bus with Russian tourists collided with truck in Dominican Republic

A bus with around 60 Russian tourists has collided with a truck in the Dominican Republic, which resulted in the injury of over 20 people, including children, the Dominican Diario Libre newspaper reports, Sputnik reported.

The road accident occurred on Tuesday evening not far from the city of Higuey in the eastern La Altagracia Province, the newspaper said. The bus with Russian tourists was headed for the airport.

There have been no reports of deaths resulting from the accident.

The Russian Embassy in the Dominican Republic said it is aware of the road accident, which involves Russian tourists. It also added that would make media statement later.

News.Az

News.Az