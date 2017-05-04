Over 200 families expressed desire to return to Jojug Marjanli - Ali Hasanov

+ ↺ − 16 px

The April victories has created favorable conditions for the restoration of security in the village of Jojug Marjanli and the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs said in an interview published in “Azerbaijan” newspaper.

The [April victories] are the beginning of the great return that the people of Azerbaijan have been waiting for, said Hasanov, praising President Ilham Aliyev’s historic order on the restoration of Jojug Marjanli.

On January 24, 2017, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to restore the Jabrayil District’s Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

“According to the order, four million manats were allocated for the construction of 50 private houses, a school and infrastructure in the village at the first stage,” said Hasanov. “The demining work in the village has already been completed. The construction of a school building and a road leading to the village is going on.”

“About 400 households and 1,428 residents are currently registered in the village,” said the deputy PM, stressing that more than 200 of these families settled in 17 different cities and districts of the country have already expressed their desire to return to their homes.

“It can be said with certainty that thanks to the measures being taken by President Ilham Aliyev, the occupied Azerbaijani territories will soon be liberated and IDPs will return to their native lands,” added Hasanov.

