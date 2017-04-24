Over 200 oilmen evacuated due to weather deterioration

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR’s Azneft Production Union has sent a telephone message to all areas of Oil and Gas Extracting Departments due to weather deterioration.

According to PU, enlightenment works have been carried out in all areas and written and verbal notifications on restriction of dangerous works have been sent to all areas.



At the same time, 204 workers have been evacuated.



Security measures continue to be taken due to weather deterioration.

News.Az

