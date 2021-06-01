Over 2.3 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 59,499 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 1, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 51,940 citizens, and the second one to 7,559 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,312,715 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,404,898 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 900,258 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az