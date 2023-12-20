Over 23,000 voters to cast ballots in presidential election in liberated Azerbaijani territories

Over 23,000 voters to cast ballots in presidential election in liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 23,000 voters are expected to cast ballots at 26 polling stations set up in the liberated Azerbaijani territories in connection with the upcoming early presidential election, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

According to the CEC chairman, each polling station is anticipated to accommodate approximately 800-900 voters.

Panahov emphasized that Azerbaijani citizens whose names were inadvertently omitted from the lists of their designated polling stations could approach the CEC for resolution.

He also said that the consulates and embassies have been given instructions to facilitate the voting process for Azerbaijanis living abroad.

News.Az