Over 240 rockets fired from southern Lebanon at northern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said more than 240 rockets were launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel on Wednesday.

And the rocket fire seems to be continuing, with warning sirens in at least four areas in northern Israel throughout Thursday morning, the IDF said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The most recent siren was in the Galilee Panhandle, near the Lebanese border.At least five people have been killed and eight wounded following an Israeli airstrike on a building in central Beirut. The multi-storey block in Bachoura housed a Hezbollah-affiliated health centre, which Israel's military said was hit in a "precision" attack.This is the first Israeli strike close to Beirut's centre - just metres away from Lebanon's parliament. There were five other air strikes overnight against targets in the southern suburb of Dahieh.

