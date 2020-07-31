Over 253,000 coronavirus cases recorded worldwide in one day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 253,793 to 16,812,755 in the past day, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The global death toll passed 662,000, TASS reports.

As of 11:00 am on July 30, there were 16,558,289 confirmed cases worldwide and 656,093 fatalities.

The WHO statistics is based on official information provided by governments.

The Americas account for the majority of cases (8,980,181). As many as 139,657 new cases were recorded in the region in 24 hours, and the death toll rose by 3,919 to 346,554. A total of 3,307,388 cases and 212,079 deaths have so far been confirmed in Europe.

Southeast Asia is the third hardest-hit region, where the number of infections has reached 1,949,850 and 43,117 fatalities have been confirmed.

The United States has the highest number of cases in the world (4,323,160), followed by Brazil (2,483,191), India (1,583,792), Russia (834,499), South Africa (471,123), Mexico (402,697), Peru (395,005), Chile (351,575), the United Kingdom (301,459) and Iran (298,909).

News.Az