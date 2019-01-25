Over 260 people arrested in Venezuela since Monday

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the wake of demonstrations and unrest in Venezuela, at least 268 protesters have been arrested across the country since Monday, Anadolu Agency reported citing local media.

Admiral William Serantes Pinto, commander of the Eastern Integral Defense Strategic Region (Redior), said the protesters were held for causing street violence and disrupting public order, according to pro-government news agency Ultimas Noticias.

Meanwhile, some non-governmental organizations of the opposition claimed that 364 people were arrested and 26 other were killed during the same period.

Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict said 26 were killed in the protests on its social media account.

Likewise a human rights organization founded by Venezuelan lawyers, Foro Penal (Criminal Forum), claimed 364 citizens were arrested in the protests.

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10 when Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycott by the opposition. Several South American countries, Russia and Turkey have also expressed solidarity with Maduro.

On Wednesday, Juan Guaido, leader of Venezuela’s opposition-led National Assembly, declared himself acting president.

Brazil and the Organization of American States recognized Guaido as Venezuela's leader prior to his formal announcement. Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama and Paraguay have followed suit while Bolivia and Mexico continue to recognize Maduro.

Maduro has slammed the decision of Trump and said his country was cutting off diplomatic relations with the U.S., giving American diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.

He has repeatedly lashed out at the U.S., saying Washington is waging an economic war against him and his government amid a sweeping sanctions campaign.

