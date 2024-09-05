Over 270 dead as floods hit Niger

+ ↺ − 16 px

The continuous torrential rains in Niger have left some 273 people dead, either by drowning or by the collapse of their houses.

The General Directorate of Civil Protection of the West African nation said the floods affected 710,767 people across 94,783 households and damaged 73,582 houses, News.Az reports citing foreign media.It also highlighted other material damage, including the loss of large and small ruminants, and the collapse of schools, health huts, and shops.The southwestern regions of Tahoua and Maradi are the most affected with 87 and 86 deaths recorded respectively, while floods hit 201 of the country's 266 communes.

News.Az