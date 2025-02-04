Over 270 UNRWA personnel killed in Gaza since October 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 270 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated in October 2023, according to UNRWA Communications Director Juliette Touma.

"Since the war began 15 months ago, we have lost more than 270 staff members in the Gaza Strip," Touma specified, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She noted that two-thirds of UNRWA facilities in the Gaza Strip, including shelters for displaced families, have been damaged since the conflict escalated in 2023. Israeli authorities still hold 20 UNRWA workers under detention, Touma added.

In October 2024, the Knesset (Israel’s unicameral parliament) passed a law banning the operations of UNRWA in the country. The law prohibits UNRWA from maintaining offices, providing services, or engaging in any activities, directly or indirectly, within Israeli territory. The bill was drafted following reports about the alleged participation of the agency's employees in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel has repeatedly claimed that many UNRWA employees are affiliated with the radical movement.

News.Az