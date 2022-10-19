Over 27,000 monkeypox cases confirmed in US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Until now, more than 27,000 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the United States, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), News.Az reports.

California has the most confirmed cases among U.S. states so far, with 5,278 cases, followed by New York with 4,039 and Florida with 2,648.

Monkeypox cases are continuing to decline in the United States.

Monkeypox infections are rarely fatal, with most cases resolving within two to four weeks. According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a fatality rate of around 3 to 6 percent.

News.Az