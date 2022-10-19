Yandex metrika counter

Over 27,000 monkeypox cases confirmed in US

  • World
  • Share
Over 27,000 monkeypox cases confirmed in US

Until now, more than 27,000 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the United States, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), News.Az reports.

California has the most confirmed cases among U.S. states so far, with 5,278 cases, followed by New York with 4,039 and Florida with 2,648.

Monkeypox cases are continuing to decline in the United States.

Monkeypox infections are rarely fatal, with most cases resolving within two to four weeks. According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a fatality rate of around 3 to 6 percent.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      