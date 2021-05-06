Over 27,700 Azerbaijani citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 27,777 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,290 citizens, and the second one to 23,487 citizens per day.

Totally, 992,252 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 987,962 people, and the second - by 601,631 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

