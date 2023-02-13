Death toll from powerful quakes in Türkiye surpasses 31,600 (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 31,643 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's disaster agency said on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Nearly 238,500 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, according to AFAD. More than 158,000 people have been evacuated from the quake-hit regions so far, AFAD also said.

A total of 9,401 foreign personnel from 77 countries are currently working in the field, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday. It also said 99 countries have offered assistance thus far and seven more countries are expected to send rescue teams.

At least 29,605 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye earlier this week, the country's disaster agency said on Sunday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Last Monday’s magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

More than 233,000 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Almost 148,000 people have been evacuated from quake-hit regions so far, AFAD said.

Over 2,500 personnel and 384 vehicles have been dispatched to the region for psychosocial support services, according to the disaster agency.

Citing Foreign Ministry data, the disaster agency said 9,369 foreign aid workers were dispatched to the disaster zone.

