Over 30 Afghan policemen suffer casualties in Samangan clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 30 Afghan policemen have been killed and wounded in a Taliban attack in northern Samangan province, according to Pajhwok Afghan News.

An official, wishing anonymity, told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants stormed security check-posts in the Zerki area of Dara-i-Sauf Payeen district of at 11pm.

Without going into details, he said more than 30 police personnel suffered casualties. Col. Khwani Tahiri, the deputy police chief, was among the dead, he added.

Police spokesman Monir Rahimi confirmed the clash, saying details would be shared with the media later on.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, claimed dozens of security forces were killed, including the deputy police chief, and weapons and ammunitions captured.

Earlier, Samangan police had said 40 villages of the district had been cleared of militant presence. The Taliban had overrun the villages recently.

News.Az

News.Az